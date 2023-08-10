Contrasting Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.46 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.21 Global Blue Group $311.49 million 3.00 -$26.68 million ($0.12) -40.96

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 166.35%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98% Global Blue Group -8.15% -297.42% -1.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

