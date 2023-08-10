Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.50. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 9.0 %

CTS traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.64. 2,919,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,766. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.59 and a one year high of C$7.51. The company has a market cap of C$552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$610.06 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4852071 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

