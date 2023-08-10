Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,351,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.71. 10,258,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,561,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.05.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,677 shares of company stock worth $9,931,461 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

