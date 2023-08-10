Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,098 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

