Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 8,416 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

