Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,506 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.67. 792,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,251. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.