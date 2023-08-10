Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,966 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

