Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,522,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,017,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

