Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.82. 1,155,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,710. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average is $234.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

