Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 442,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.