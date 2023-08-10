Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.08% of Gorman-Rupp worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 183,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 130,978 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 63,389 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRC traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

GRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Gorman-Rupp from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

