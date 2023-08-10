Cooke & Bieler LP Has $32.65 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.80% of Malibu Boats worth $32,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 145.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.8 %

MBUU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 97,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

