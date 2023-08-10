Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 402,298 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,298 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 397,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,538. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.