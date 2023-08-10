Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Copa Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 946,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,068. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

