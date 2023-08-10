Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 2,503,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,736,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

