CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO David Garfinkle Sells 36,112 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $362,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 145,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 122.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CoreCivic by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

