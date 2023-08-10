CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $362,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,478.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $362,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,478.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

