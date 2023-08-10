Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. 1,345,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,396. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

