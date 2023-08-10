Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.13.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 3,641,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,230. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

