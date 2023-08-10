Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 6.5% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

COST stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.70. 1,469,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

