Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. 27,218,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,480. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Coupang has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.02.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 53.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.