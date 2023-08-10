Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.18

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 26954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

In related news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

