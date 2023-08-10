Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,741 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BAP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.72. 319,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.48. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.33 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BAP shares. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

