Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $160.15

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.15 and last traded at $159.43, with a volume of 14316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.08.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

