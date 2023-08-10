Credit Suisse Group Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $27.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 227.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Get DISH Network alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DISH Network

DISH Network Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,649. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.