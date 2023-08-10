Credit Suisse Group Trims Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Target Price to $6.00

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price.
Origin Materials Stock Down 68.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN traded down $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 38,793,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,129. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $197.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 273,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
