Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 5,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,191,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,187,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80.

On Thursday, June 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $79,850.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Yat Tung Lam sold 143,909 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,162,952.27.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 571,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 1.99. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRDO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

