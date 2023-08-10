Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
