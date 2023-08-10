Critical Contrast: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -85.29% -69.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Connect Biopharma and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connect Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 652.69%. Given Connect Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connect Biopharma N/A N/A -$114.44 million N/A N/A Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.87 million ($7.99) -0.11

Summary

Connect Biopharma beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connect Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate is CBP-201, an antibody to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The company's product candidates also comprise CBP-307, a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and CBP-174, a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3 in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with skin inflammation. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea; and a collaboration agreement with OnKai for its AI platform. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.