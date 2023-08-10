CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Raised by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 7.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $31,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -224.69, a P/E/G ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.59.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

