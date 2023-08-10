Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes $2.88 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Calavo Growers comprises about 2.1% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 98,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,419. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $655.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

