Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 177,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 1,013,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,987. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

