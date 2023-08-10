Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 268,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

