CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

CS Disco Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 293,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,821. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.24.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CS Disco by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CS Disco by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CS Disco by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

