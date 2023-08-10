Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 16,988,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,510,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

