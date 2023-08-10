Cullinan Oncology’s (CGEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 40,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.16. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.58). As a group, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $188,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 143,098 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,215 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

