Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,282 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,116. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,192 shares of company stock worth $6,012,057. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

