Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 1,025 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. 9,467,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,182,068. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

