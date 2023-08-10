Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.