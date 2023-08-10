Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 5,050 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $15,690,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.94. 208,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,206. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

