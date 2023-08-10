Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,250 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $332,126,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $217,878,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of APO traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. 6,326,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,442. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,160,932 shares of company stock valued at $77,168,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

View Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.