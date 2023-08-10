Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $112.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

