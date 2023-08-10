Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. 359,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

