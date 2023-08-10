Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $519,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 3,042,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

