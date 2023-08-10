Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

MRK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. 6,477,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

