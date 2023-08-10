Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,105. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,055.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

