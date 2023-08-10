CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $726.00 million-$736.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.46 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.44-0.63 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.45.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $17.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.61. 367,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,267. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.46. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

