CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wolfe Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $18.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.01. 908,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.46. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $169.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

