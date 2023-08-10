DA Davidson Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.05.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 38,820,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,809,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.11. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

