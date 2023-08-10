Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Darelle Online Solutions Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368,550.00, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.89.
Darelle Online Solutions Company Profile
Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. Darelle Online Solutions Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
